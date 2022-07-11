Peppermint has migrated into its own continuous delivery OS, based on the Debian/Devuan repositories. Giving you the option to pull from testing if you like and we believe this will appeal to new and experienced Linux users. Peppermint comes with nearly nothing installed other than, the core packages needed to run the system and you have the choice to which packages should best fit your build. The desktop environment is xfce with the nemo file manager set as default, but you have the option to use thunar if you prefer.

The Peppermint community:

Matrix channel #peppermintos:matrix.org Community Forums https://sourceforge.net/p/peppermintos/pepos/ Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/PeppermintOS/ Mastodon https://fosstodon.org/@peppermintos Twitter https://twitter.com/PeppermintOS Codeberg Repos https://codeberg.org/Peppermint_OS Peppermint Docs https://peppermint_os.codeberg.page/html/



